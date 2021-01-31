Farmers' Protest: In the 11th round of talks, the government had proposed to suspend the new legislations for one-and-a-half years and also proposed to set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The stalemate over the recently enacted farm laws continued for the 67th day today at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) where thousands of farmers are protesting against the new legislation, while the protest at Ghazipur border by the farmers (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) has entered Day 65. Security has also been beefed up at the two border of the national capital, where the number of protesters swelled up following the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

As the deadlock continues, the farmers and the government has decided to meet for the 12th round of talks on February 2, a day after the Union Budget 2021 will be presented in the Parliament. The last round of talks ended inconclusively and had hit a roadblock as no new date for the meeting was announced then.

In the 11th round of talks, the government had proposed to suspend the new legislations for one-and-a-half years and also proposed to set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts. However, the farmers union leaders rejected Centre's proposal and stuck to their demand of the rollback of laws permanently.

The tension between the government and farmers protesting the farm laws further escalated after the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Following the violence, the Delhi Police has issued notices to several farm leaders including Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Rakesh Tikait. The Delhi Police has so far registered 38 cases and arrested 84 people in connection with the violence on Republic Day. The police received 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from public and is taking help from forensic experts to analyse the material and identify the culprits.

A team of forensic experts on Saturday visited the Red Fort, where the protesters had indulged in vandalism, hoisted a religious flag and attacked police personnel, to collect evidence. The Crime Branch, which is investigating the nine cases related to the violence including at the Red Fort and ITO, is also examining dump data of mobile phone calls and registration numbers of tractors.

To 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency', the Union Home Ministry has also temporarily suspended internet services at the three borders and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31. The Haryana government has also extended the suspension of internet services in 17 districts till 5 pm on January 31. The Delhi Police has also closed the NH-24 route.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan