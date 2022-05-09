New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the next census will be an e-census, and with digitalisation of the census process in the country, a “100 per cent perfect enumeration” can be expected in the next counting exercise, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also informed that the Home Ministry has decided to add modern techniques to make the census more scientific.

Speaking after inaugurating the office building of the Directorate of Census Operations (Assam) here, Shah stressed on the importance of proper enumeration for better planning of the country's development.

"The census has an important role in policymaking. Only census can tell what is the status of development, SC & ST, and what kind of lifestyle people have in mountains, cities & villages," said Amit Shah. "Home Ministry has decided to add modern techniques to make the census more scientific. The next census will be an e-census, a 100% perfect census," he added.

Home Minister Shah said that he and his family will be the first to fill all details for the census online in the software when it is launched.

He also mentioned that the birth and death register will be linked to the Census from 2024 to make it updated with the latest count. The census will be updated automatically after every birth and death in the country.

"After birth, the details will be added to the Census register and after he/she turns 18, the name will be included in the electoral roll and after death, the name will be deleted. Name/address change will be smoother, it will all be linked," Shah said.

Home Minister Shah, is on a two-day visit to Assam. Earlier in the day he reviewed the situation along the Bangladesh border from the Mankachar sector, and discussed operational strategies with senior BSF officials at a closed-door meeting.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha