According to the Medical Superintendent Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. On the following day, the lady gave birth to a girl who tested positive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A newborn girl tested positive for COVID-19 in Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) Sir Sunderlal Hospital, despite her mother testing negative before the delivery.

“A woman tested negative in an RT-PCR test at BHU’s Sir Sunderlal Hospital on Mya 24 before the delivery. She gave birth to a baby girl on May 25. She was tested COVID after her birth. The result was COVID positive,” Dr Gupta told ANI.

“There are certain flaws and limitations of an RT-PCR test,” he added.

Earlier, also various cases of infants testing COVID-19 positive have come up in India. The second wave of Coronavirus has particularly contributed greatly to spreading the number of cases. Recently, at the Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi, 50 pediatric cases of Covid-19 were recorded in just one week.

Globally around 11 per cent of COVID-19 infected patients, last year were children according to Dr Sanjeev Bagai, a senior consultant paediatrician. This year the percentage has increased to 20 to 40 per cent, he added.

The new mutant strains of Coronavirus are said to be affecting more and more children making it a grave cause of concern for parents. In Karnataka alone, over 39,000 children aged between 0-9 years tested COVID-19 positive within a time span of just two months. A possible third have of COVID-19 is expected to be more worrisome for children.

Meanwhile, vaccination for children is not ready yet. People above 18 years of age are only eligible to take the COVID vaccination in India, starting May 1. Currently, studies are being conducted to access if COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha