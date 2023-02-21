Newborn Baby 'Declared Dead' By LNJP Hospital Found Alive Just Before Burial; Inquiry Ordered

A NEWBORN baby who was declared dead after birth at Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital was found alive while the family was preparing for her burial. The baby was delivered prematurely as the mother was just 23 weeks pregnant.

The family members of the newborn baby alleged that the infant was alive about an hour and a half later when they were making plans for her burial. The matter came to light on Monday after a video showing the baby in a box became widely circulated on social media.

Md Salman, the uncle of the baby on Sunday said, his six-month pregnant sister-in-law Ruksar complained of severe pain in her stomach and was rushed to Lok Nayak hospital, where she was admitted and taken in for surgery.

"The baby was handed over to us in a box and we took her to our home in New Mustafabad. We had started making preparations for her burial and ordered to prepare a grave for her. Around 7.30 pm, when we opened the box, we saw the baby moving her legs and arms. We immediately rushed her back to the hospital," an aggrieved Salman told PTI over the phone.

Soon after the baby was found alive, the family members rushed to the hospital but the doctors refused to admit the baby again and shut the door, Salman alleged. He also said the guards misbehaved with them.

When the doctors refused to admit the baby despite the effort, Salman said they called the police. After the Police intervened in the matter, the baby was admitted again, he added.

Meanwhile, the senior doctor from LNJP Hospital responded to the matter and said, "The woman was brought to the hospital with stomach pain. She was 23 weeks pregnant. It was a normal delivery on Sunday but the baby weighed only 490 grams. In medical terms, such babies are considered aborted babies." Efforts were made to resuscitate the baby, the doctor said.

When asked about the allegations levelled by the family and the video circulating on social media, the doctor said an inquiry had been ordered.

