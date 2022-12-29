New Year’s Eve 2023: Police To Keep A Check On Driving And Speeding Of Vehicles

WITH ONLY two days until the new year, everyone is generally prepared with their plans for spending time with all of their friends, family, or loved ones. However, the Grugram traffic police recently deployed some teams to monitor drunk driving and excessive speeding in order to ensure that everyone is safe. This also includes the security of hundreds of people for all those who plan to go out for the new year's celebration. Only the key sections, including the MG Road, have recovery trucks, mounted officers, and riders deployed by the Gurugram police.

The Police Control Room (PCR) and all the vans will be equipped with LED blinkers, and all police officers will be given dragon lights. Starting in the late evening of December 29 and lasting into the early hours of December 31, every police officer will ride a motorcycle and patrol critical areas.

In addition to this, Virender Singh Sangwan, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, said this: "Around the area of MG Road, they have to keep at least two recovery vans, just to make sure that all the troublemakers can be put into the specially equipped vans and directly sent to police lockups on the spot." He also said that "the mounted force will be seen from a distance." The concept is to make police vehicles visible from a distance by erecting LED blinkers, and officers deployed on the barricades will be equipped with long-range dragon lights fitted with LED bulbs instead of the normal ones.

Additionally, according to Virender Sangwan, barricades have been set up to control traffic and keep an eye out for troublemakers, and they all have plans to make commuter routes safe during the holiday season. There will be a significant police presence along MG Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road.

He also said that "recovery vans will be deployed at toll plazas and expressways." An additional force will be deployed to man the barricades to be erected on all major entry and exit points on the border with neighbouring districts. "Suspects will be detained on the spot for interrogation."

Around the cyber hub, Sector 29, MG Road, and Golf Course Road, around 20 police officers will be posted. Also accessible to internet users will be screens close to the Sahara Mall. The senior police officials in charge of crowd control along MG Road claim that more than 3500 police officers, including 500 women policemen dressed in civil attire, will be stationed all around these areas.