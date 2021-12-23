New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fearing the increase in the cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron, various states in India have imposed restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The current tally of Omicron in India has reached 236. It could witness a significant spike if the upcoming festivities go unchecked. Keeping this in mind, the following states have announced new curbs.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered that no Christmas and New Year gatherings be allowed in the national capital. The DDMA has directed all district magistrates to identify the potential COVID-19 'superspreader' areas ahead of the festivals and ensure that COVID protocols are followed. DMs and DCPs are asked to deploy a sufficient number of enforcement on field to keep strict vigil in public places.

Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered that prior permission from the local disaster management authority is mandatory to hold any kind of gathering in the financial capital for 200 or more people during Christmas and New Year. The rule is applicable for even open-air spaces.

Local ward officers have been directed to send their representatives to check whether COVID-related protocols are being followed at the gatherings. However, gatherings with 50 per cent capacity of the space are allowed by the civic body. On the other hand, in open spaces gatherings with 25 per cent capacity of the space will be allowed.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has banned large gatherings for new year celebrations from December 30 to January 2. DJ music and special events are not allowed in clubs and pubs. It will also not be allowed in apartment complexes. However, people can visit churches for prayers. The church authorities have been asked to ensure COIVID protocols are followed.

Uttar Pradesh

The Lucknow police has imposed Section 144 CrpC in Lucknow from December 7 till January 5 amid the upcoming festivities. It has also been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till December 31.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha