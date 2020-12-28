New Year Celebrations Restrictions: Not just the states, the Centre has also temporarily suspended all flights from the UK over fears of new COVID-19 strain and has urged people to take all necessary precautions ahead of the New Year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid concerns over the new strain of coronavirus across the world, several states in India, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, have reimposed restrictions ahead of New Year's celebration. Imposing restrictions, states have also listed the precautions people need to take ahead of New Year's celebrations to control the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Not just the states, the Centre has also temporarily suspended all flights from the United Kingdom (UK) over fears of new COVID-19 strain and has urged people to take all necessary precautions ahead of the New Year. Amid fears of the new COVID-19 strain, let's take a look on what restrictions states have reimposed ahead of New Year's celebrations:

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India by coronavirus pandemic, was one of the states to reimpose restrictions ahead of the New Year. On December 21, the state government had imposed a night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5.

"This is not a normal new year which is why we cannot have normal celebrations. The curfew is being imposed to ensure that such violations are not repeated," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had said.

It had also said that all those who arrive at the state's airports from European and West Asian countries will have to undergo 14 days compulsory institutional quarantine.

Tamil Nadu:

In Tamil Nadu, the state government has banned New Year's celebrations on beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on December 31 and January 1 in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"There will be no entry to the beaches on these days, and no midnight revelries would be allowed on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including beach resorts, and similar places on New Year’s eve and the following day," the state order read.

Karnataka:

Karnataka had also imposed a night curfew in the state ahead of the New Year. However, the order was withdrawn and relaxations were provided. Later, the state government banned mass gatherings at clubs, pubs, restaurants or in similar places from December 30 to January 2.

It has also said that all travellers returning from the UK will have mandatorialy quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Punjab:

Punjab has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till January 1. The state government has also warned against violation coronavirus norms at weddings, parties and other events and asked the authorities to take strict action against defaulters.

Himachal Pradesh:

Himachal Pradesh has also imposed a night curfew in four districts -- Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu till 5th January 2021 -- till January 5.

Uttarakhand:

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Uttarakhand had banned public gatherings in bars, hotels, and other public places till January 1, 2021. It has said that violation of COVID-19 norms is punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma