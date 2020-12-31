New Year Celebrations; Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday had also asked states to consider imposing restrictions on New Year's eve to check the further spread of the new mutated strain, which is said to be 70 per cent more infectious and transmissible.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to impose a night curfew in the national capital tonight to restrict any New Year celebration in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to the advisory issued by the DDMA, not more 5 people are allowed to gather at public places in Delhi.

The DDMA also restricted any public gatherings at the public places from 11 pm today till 6 am on January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 till 6 am on January 2. However, there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the chief secretary said in the order.

“A detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made and considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 virus and after observing the local incidents of the pandemic in GNCT, Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of the spread of the virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain on the transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi,” the order by DDMA reads.

"No New Year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places shall be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 and 6 am of January 2," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order further states.

The decision by the authorities came amid the concerns over the new UK strain of coronavirus, which has afflicted over 20 people in the country, 8 of which are diagnosed in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday had also asked states to consider imposing restrictions on New Year's eve to check the further spread of the new mutated strain, which is said to be 70 per cent more infectious and transmissible.

Earlier yesterday, the authorities in Delhi, as quoted by news agency PTI said that police and fire unit deployment has been beefed up, and traffic regulation has been planned for New Year's eve. The restaurants and bars have been ordered to not host more than 50 per cent of their capacity during New Year celebrations.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan