New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The New Year 2021 is just around the corner and people are preparing up to celebrate the New Year's eve with their family and friends. However, the celebrations are not going to be the same as previous years as COVID-19 pandemic is hovering over our lives. Just like Diwali and Christmas, strict measures will be taken to minimise the gatherings of large crowds in order to curb the spread of the virus. And with the entry of new UK strain into the country, the authorities are alarmed and more stricter measures will be taken to limit the New Year celebrations, especially in the metro cities.

The centre and the state governments have issued a fresh set of guidelines for the New Year celebrations. Meanwhile, the MHA has also extended the Unlock guidelines, which will now remain in force till January 31, 2021.

Here are the new guidelines issued by the state governments for New Year celebrations:

1. Delhi

The Delhi Police have warned the residents against any public events or terrace parties on New Year's Eve. They have made sure that no function takes place without their permission otherwise the organiser will have to face a hefty penalty. Meanwhile, in Noida, not more than 100 people are allowed at the New Year's Eve parties. Restaurants, clubs and hotels organising parties in Gautam Budha Nagar will have to take permission from the district magistrate or police commissioner before organising any party or gathering of more than 100 people.

2. Mumbai

As per reports, Mumbai has implemented night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till 5th January 2021. The sate government has appealed that children below the age of 10 years and elderly citizens above 60 years should avoid venturing out of the house on the New Year's eve. No parties to take place on the terraces and boats and if violated then organisers will have to face serious punishment. About 35,000 Mumbai Police personnel will be keeping an eye on the law and order situation in the state. If restaurants fail to close by 11 pm on 31st December 2020, they will be punished for violating the rules.

3. Bengaluru

Bengaluru City Police have issued guidelines for New Year celebrations keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation. As per guidelines no gathering of more than four people are allowed in the public or open area. No apartment or society is allowed to hold New Year's Eve celebration as no public space celebration is allowed. Hotels, restaurants, clubs may carry regular activities but no special events like musical nights, programmes, etc to be held. Also, at restaurants, only advance booking with e-tokens are allowed.

4. Hyderabad

As per Rachakonda Police commissioner, they have instructed that all new year events should be organised between 8 pm on 31st December to 1 am on 1st January. As per reports, the Outer Ring Road will be closed from 10 pm on 31st December to 5 am on 1st January, except people coming or going towards the airport. Cyberbad police commissioner has warned that no new Year events should be organised without any prior permission of the police.

5. Chennai

Resorts located along the Old Mahabalipuram Road and Chennai's East Coast Road will not be allowed to organise new year parties owing to the pandemic. Guests who are staying in the resorts along the above places will be allowed to take these routes until 10 pm on 31st December, provided they provide a valid ID proof. Also, no parties allowed in hotels, clubs farmhouse or on beaches.

6. Kolkata

Opposite to all other cities, Kolkata is going to hold a public function on New Year's eve. A theme celebration will be organised wherein we will see ongoing anti-Agri law protests and some on anti-CAA protests. However, the Kolkata Police will be keeping a close eye on the violators of the COVID-19 protocols during the celebration.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv