New Year 2023: Delhi, Mumbai And Bengaluru Gear Up For New Year Celebrations | Check Guidelines

New Year 2023 Guideline: Strict action will be taken against drunk drivers.

AS PEOPLE all around the world are preparing for the new year celebrations, metropolises such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are expecting large crowds to gather in popular spots on December 31. Meanwhile, the authorities have made arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure smooth traffic on New Year's Eve.

Following the recent surge in cases in other countries, including China, the government has advised people to continue following Covid-appropriate behavior.

Delhi

- More than 16,000 personnel will be deployed in the National Capital across the city on New Year's Eve, according to news agency ANI.

- Around 1,850 traffic police personnel will be deployed along with local police staff at pre-identified spots by the Delhi Police.

- Strict action will be taken against drink-driving, stunt biking, and over-speeding, among others.

- On its official Twitter handle, Delhi Police shared a tweet against Drugs, "Say no to drugs, say yes to New Year sweets."

- More than 2,500 women police forces will be deployed during the celebrations.

Mumbai

- Around 11,500 security personnel will be deployed at key locations across the city on New Year's Eve.

- Around 10,000 police constables, 1500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police, and seven additional commissioners of police will take care of the security in the city.

- Strict action will be taken against drunk drivers.

- Apart from the state police, the State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Police, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will also be deployed at identified locations.

Bengaluru

- The city has set 1 a.m. as the deadline for the new year's celebrations and has asked that it be strictly followed.

- Around 8,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city on New Year's Eve.

- The movement of flyovers will be closed from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1 to prevent accidents.

- The city has been outfitted with additional CCTV and drone cameras to ensure that the entire city is under close surveillance.

- According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), the metro services in the city will be extended beyond their usual hours on the New Year's Eve.

(With Agency Inputs)