New Work From Home Rules Announced By Centre For SEZs | Details Here

The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday notified the new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006 and announced that work from home can be allowed for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone and can be extended to 50 per cent of total employees.

The announcement was made after the industry demanded making a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all SEZs. The new rule benefits work from home for a certain category of a unit in SEZ.

The list of employees who will be allotted WFH includes employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units, employees who are temporarily incapacitated, employees who are travelling, and those who are working offsite.

WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit, the ministry said.

"Work From Home is now allowed for a maximum period of one year. However, the same may further be extended for one year at a time by the DC on the request of units," it told.

"SEZ Units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for WFH to perform authorised operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee," it added.

It also mentioned that flexibility is granted to the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50 per cent) for any bonafide reason to be recorded in writing.

(With agency inputs)