New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another twist in the sensational Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a fresh WhatsApp chat now indicates that the late actor’s knew about his mental health issue.

According to a NDTV report, the chat shows a conversation between Sushant and his sister Priyannka about the former’s treatment and the medicines he was taking.

In the police complaint filed in Patna against Rhea and her family, Sushant’s father had claimed that they were unaware about Sushant’s alleged mental health issues. He had also said that his son was being treated without the family’s knowledge.

However, the WhatsApp chat shows that the actor was being prescribed medication by his family without being examined by a doctor.

Rhea is on the focus of the investigation carried out in the case by three central probe agencies - the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Bureau. Sushant's family has accused Rhea of mentally harassing Sushant and siphoning money from his bank accountsm along with her alleged role in her death.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta