'New Weapon Systems Branch Approved For Officers': IAF Chief On Air Force Day 2022

On 90th Air Force Day 2022, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari announced that a new weapon systems branch has been approved for the officers of the Indian Air Force, which would save it Rs 3,400 crore in flying training.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Air Force Day parade, the first one to be held outside New Delhi and NCR, the Air Chief Marshal said that this was the first time since Independence that a new operational branch has been created in the IAF.

"On this historic occasion, it is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF. Creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training," he said.

"This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created," he said.

The weapon system branch will essentially man the specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air-missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon system operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft, he said.

Meanwhile, IAF Chief also announced that they have changed the operational training methodology to equip all the warriors better.

"We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure each ‘Agniveer’ is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start their career in the Air Force. In December this year, we would be inducting 3000 Agniveer Vayu for their initial training,” he said, and added that the number would only go up in the years to come to ensure adequate staffing.

A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station in Chandigarh on Saturday morning on the occasion of 90th IAF Day 2022. Chaudhari inspected the parade, which was followed by a march-past. Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran was among senior IAF officers present on the occasion.