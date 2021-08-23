As per the new traffic rules in Delhi, challan will be sent to offenders within 15 days of the offense being recorded. The evidence has to be kept on record till it is disposed of. The traffic police will also use electronic enforcement devices to handle abusive or misbehavior by offenders.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a new notification for the violation of traffic rules under which the challan will be sent to offenders within 15 days of the offense being recorded. The notification has been issued under the amended Motor Vehicles Act which states that the evidence has to be kept on record till it is disposed of. The new order also mentions that traffic police would have to put a warning sign where there is camera surveillance. This step has been taken to increase the transparency between commuters and police officers as earlier it would take several months for the challan notices to reach the violators.

“We already have a system in place where we immediately send a message alert through which one can access their challan. There is also a grievance system in place for those who have issues with their challan or if they have been issued the fine wrongly. Regarding the other sets of rules, we will incorporate them in our existing system and ensure transparency between commuters and police officers,” said Special commissioner (traffic) Muktesh Chander.

The Delhi traffic police also said that CCTV cameras and signs will be installed at many intersections and regular reviews will be conducted to ensure that they are functional and duly visible. The SOP for body-worn cameras would also be modified with the new notification. Further, the new rule makes it mandatory for the traffic police to make a video of the violator to prove the offense. The challan cannot be issued simply by clicking a photograph of the driver who breaks the rules.

Now, the traffic police will also use electronic enforcement devices to handle abusive or misbehavior by offenders. These devices include speed cameras, closed-circuit television cameras, speed guns, body wearable cameras, dashboard cameras, automatic number plate recognition, weigh-in machines, and many other such technologies.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha