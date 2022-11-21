New Rules For International Flyers, India Discontinues Air Suvidha From Filling Covid Forms

THE government on Monday said that the incoming international passengers on the Air Suvidha portal will no longer be needed to fill out the self-declaration forms for Covid vaccination. The decision will be effective immediately starting from midnight.

The announcement from the Civil Aviation ministry read, "In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals."

According to the guidelines, "All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country."

Here's what the latest guidelines say:

1. All passengers must be fully vaccinated according to the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.

2. As per the standard protocol any traveller showing any symptoms of Covid-19 symptoms while travelling shall be isolated.

3. The said person must be wearing a mask, isolated from the other passengers who are travelling in the flight and moved to an isolated facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

4. the de-boarding should also be done following social distancing.

5. The health officials present at the point of entry should do the thermal screening of all the passengers.

6. The passengers if found symptomatic during screening must be isolated immediately and given proper medical facility as per health protocol.

7. All travellers should also self-monitor their health after arrival and also shall report to the nearest health facility.

The notification, however, mentioned a statutory warning that the rule could be reviewed, if needed in view of the Covid-19 situation.