New Parliament Building: Apart from the offices of MPs and ministries, the new building will have a Constitution hall to showcase the original Constitution.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10. The state-of-the-art new Parliament building will be bigger than the old Parliament building with a capacity of 1272 seats for joint sittings.

"On December 10, the Prime Minister will perform Bhumi Pujan for the new state-of-the-art Parliament building," news agency ANI quoted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who had taken a round of the building to assess the site for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony, as saying.

"It was to formally invite PM Narendra Modi for foundation laying ceremony and 'Bhumi Pujan' of the new Parliament that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla went to meet the Prime Minister," said a senior official, according to the agency.

The construction will begin this month in which the Lok Sabha chamber will have seating capacity for 888 members against the present strength of 543 members whereas Rajya Sabha chamber will be able to accommodate 384 seats against the current strength of 245 members. The maximum capacity for Lok Sabha chamber is expected to be of 1272 seats for joint sittings.

Secretary-general Utpal Kumar Singh while taking charge of his new office informed that the agencies will try and finish the construction within less than two years so that 75th year of Indian independence can be commemorated in the new Parliament.The proposed built-up area of the new building is estimated to be 64500 square metres.

Features of the new Parliament building

The new building will be equipped with digital interfaces to create a paperless office. Apart from the offices of MPs and ministries, the new building will have a Constitution hall to showcase the original Constitution. The officials inform that big statues that adorn the space between the house and entry of Parliament will also get relocated as per the design.

(With Agency inputs)

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma