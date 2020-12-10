The mega event will begin today at around 12:55 pm and the Bhoomi Pujan for the new building will start at 1 pm at the heart of Delhi near India Gate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a symbolic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on the Central Vista today. PM Modi will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the new building which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost Rs 971 crore.

The ground-breaking event will be attended by the leaders of political parties from across the country, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of several countries. Some chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually.

The mega event will begin today at around 12:55 pm and the Bhoomi Pujan for the new building will start at 1 pm at the heart of Delhi near India Gate. A prayer ceremony where the Sarva Dharma Prarthana will be recited will be held at 1:30 pm, followed by a speech by the Prime Minister at 2:15 pm.

Speaking about the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier said, "The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years… It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of Independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building".

What will the new Parliament building look like?

The new building, which will serve as the new Parliament of India, will have an area of 64,500 square metres. The new building will have a grand Constitution Hall which will showcase India's heritage. The new Parliament building will also have a library, a big lounge for the members of the Parliament, multiple committee rooms, grand dining areas and sufficient parking space.

The chamber of the Lok Sabha (Lower House of the Parliament), will have a seating capacity for 888 members, which can be increased to 1,224 members during joint sessions while the Rajya Sabha chamber (Upper House of the Parliament) will have a seating capacity for 384 members. The seating capacity was increased keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses. At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

Where will the new Parliament building build?

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building.

Some facts about the existing Parliament building:

The existing building is a British-era structure, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi. The existing building is a massive circular edifice of 560 feet in diameter. The Parliament House Estate is enclosed by an ornamental red sandstone wall or iron grills with iron gates that can be closed when occasions demand. The building has twelve gates.

The foundation stone of the existing Parliament House was laid on February 12, 1921, and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was performed on January 18, 1927, by the then Governor-General of India, Lord Irwin.

