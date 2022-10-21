New Omicron XBB Subvariant May Bring Another COVID Wave: WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

WORLD Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday, said that some countries can witness 'another wave of infections' with the XBB subvariant of Omicron, a variant of the Covid-19 virus. However, Dr Swaminathan clarified that there is no evidence from any country that these new variants are clinically more severe, the news agency PTI reported.

"There are over 300 subvariants of Omicron. I think the one that is concerning right now is XBB, which is a recombinant virus. We had seen some recombinant viruses earlier. It is very immune-evasive, which means it can overcome the antibodies. So slightly that we may see another wave of infections in some countries because of XBB," she said.

Dr Swaminathan further said that WHO is tracking more contagious and immune-evasive derivatives of BA.5 and BA.1. She said they will become more infectious as it develops. "We need to continue to monitor and track. We have seen that testing has gone down across countries, the genomic surveillance has also gone down over the last few months. We need to maintain at least a strategic sampling of genomic surveillance so that we can keep tracking the variants as we have been doing and studying," she said.

Hinting that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, the chief Scientist said that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, has maintained that coronavirus continues to be a public health emergency of international concern. Adding that she said almost 8,000 to 9,000 deaths are being reported every week worldwide due to the infection.

"So we have not said that the pandemic is over, which means that all precautions and tools continued to be used. The good thing is that we now have many tools and the most important thing is vaccines," Swaminathan said.

She further empathised with people for taking booster doses and continuing to use masks for protection from the infection. Dr said there are actually three doses in the entire vaccine schedule. two initial doses plus a booster within the next four to six months. The booster is not widely used in many countries, including India. “The risk of long COVID conditions seems to increase with each infection, so it is not benign and we should not be too casual by saying that it is okay to get the infection,” she added.

