New Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75 Detected 'In Countries Like India': WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday (local time) said that a new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of the highly contagious COVID-19 infection has been detected "in countries like India", adding that the global health body is following this.

"On COVID-19, globally reported cases have increased nearly 30 per cent over the past two weeks. Four out of six of the WHO sub-regions saw cases increase in the last week," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"In Europe and America, BA.4 and BA.5 are driving waves. In countries like India a new sub-lineage of BA.2.75 has also been detected, which we're following," he added.

Earlier, an Israeli scientist - Dr Shay Fleishon of the Central Virology Laboratory at Sheba Medical Center - had claimed that BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron was detected from 10 states and union territories (UTs) in India.

According to Dr Fleishon, BA.2.75 was detected mostly in Maharashtra where 27 cases were detected. Meanwhile, 13 cases were detected in West Bengal, 10 in Karnataka, six in Haryana, five in Madhya Pradesh, three in Himachal Pradesh, two in Telangana and one each in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The WHO believes that more research needs to be done to find more about the new sub-variant of Omicron. WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that the top body's Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) is constantly looking at the data from around the world.

"...this sub-variant seems to have a few mutations on the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein. So obviously, that's a key part of the virus that attaches itself to the human receptor. So we have to watch that. It's still too early to know if this sub-variant has properties of additional immune evasion or indeed of being more clinically severe. We don't know that," she said, as reported by PTI.

"And at any time if there is an emergence of a virus that looks very different from a previous one, enough to be called a separate variant of concern, then the committee will do that," Swaminathan added.