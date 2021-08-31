India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage touched the 65 crore mark with over 1 crore vaccine doses administered in a single day on Tuesday, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has set a new record in vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19. India on Tuesday administered over one crore COVID-19 vaccines, achieving the milestone twice in five days.Earlier on August 28, India administered 1,00,64,032 vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.

"Country has reached a new milestone! Breaking the previous record of administering over 1.16 cr doses of vaccine, today a new record was made. Today more than the previous number of highest doses have been administered & number is continuously rising," tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced.

Today's data show another mile stone which is achieved, that over 50 crore people got their first dose of vaccination till now. Union Health minister sharing the information through his Twitter handle wrote,"Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM Narendra Modi ji. 50 crore people received their first # COVID-19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat."

"One crore, two times, in five days. Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today," he added.

On the whole, India has administered over 65 crore doses of vaccination till now. According to the Co-Win website, of the total 65,03,29,061 doses administered so far, 50,12,44,655 were the first doses and 14,90,84,406 were second doses.

According to the data, in 60+ age group, 13.34 crore people have been vaccinated and in the age group of 45-60, 19.76 people got vaccinated. In the 18-44 age group 31.57 people have been vaccinated so far.

Posted By: Ashita Singh