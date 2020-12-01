The Home Ministry, in its new guidelines, allowed the states and UTs to impose night curfews and local restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 26 issued new set of guidelines for the surveillance, containment and caution to the coronavirus pandemic as the cases across the country continues to rise. The new set of guidelines will come into effect from today (December 1) and will remain in force till December 31. Though the number of daily cases have come down below 50,000, the MHA is concerned about the states and UTs where the deadly contagion is still posing a challenge,

The Home Ministry, in its new guidelines, allowed the states and UTs to impose night curfews and local restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. The MHA also said that the states cannot seal borders adding that the local police and municipal corporation are responsible to see if the guidelines are being followed or not.

Here is a detailed note of activities that are allowed and what isn't in the list of Covid-19 guidelines released by the home ministry which comes into effect from December 1:

What is allowed in the new MHA guidelines effective from today?

* The Centre has given permission to the state government to take strict action against the people who are not following the basic coronavirus safety measures. The state is allowed to impose fines on the person not following social distance and wearing face masks in public and workspaces.

* The MHA guideline has ensured that there will be no need for separate permission/approval/e-permit for interstate and intrastate movement of the person and goods, including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

* MHA said that the state government can implement staggered office timings so that the number of people attending office at the same time can be reduced.

* According to the new guideline, the states can now impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, based on their assessment of the situation.

* Cinema halls and theatre are now allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

* Social/ religious/ sports/ entertainment/ educational/ cultural/ religious gatherings, with up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed. spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground/ space in the view, in open spaces.

* The new guidelines emphasis on “surveillance, containment, and caution” this means that now in the containment zone surveillance teams will conduct door-to-door surveillance and isolation of Covid-19 patients shall be ensured in hospitals or at home.

What is not allowed?

* The states cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the Centre.

* The guideline stated that the markets in containment zones shall remain closed. Shop owners and employees living in containment zones shall not be allowed entry into marketplaces.

* It is also stated that the person above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma