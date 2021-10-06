New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday distributed e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. Hailing the scheme, PM Modi said that the Svamitva scheme is not just a scheme to provide legal documents but it is also a new mantra for development in the villages of the country.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of the Svamitva scheme from Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "The Swamitva Scheme is not just a scheme to provide legal documents, but it is also a new mantra for development and trust in the villages of the country with the help of modern technology."

The Prime Minister said that in the initial stage, the PM Svamitva scheme was launched in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Karnataka in some villages and property cards have been made for 22 lakh families in these states.

"It was launched as a pilot project. We're expanding this in other states of the nation. Madhya Pradesh worked on this scheme at a fast pace and deserves appreciation for it. Today, over 1.70 lakh families of 3,000 villages received property card 'Adhikar Abhilekh' that will bring prosperity," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also lauded the liberalised drone policy of the country and said that it will benefit the people living in the remote areas of the country. "Recently, many policy decisions were taken so that farmers, patients, people living in remote areas get maximum benefits from drone technology," said PM Modi, while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Svamitva scheme from Madhya Pradesh via videoconferencing.

He further said that the liberalised drone policy will give new heights to the villages of India. "It is very important to remove country's villages, village property, land and house records from uncertainty and mistrust. That is why PM Swamitva scheme is going to become a huge strength of our brothers and sisters in the village," PM Modi said.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, PMO said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan