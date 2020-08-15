On the ocassion of the 74th Independence Day, tricolour was hoisted at Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk without any protests or incidents of stone pelting.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, an image of the tricolour at the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar is going viral on social media. Along with the viral image it is being claimed that the national flag was hoisted without any protest or stone-pelting as has been the case in the past. Lal Chowk has long been seen as the nerve centre of Jammu and Kashmir's separatist movement. With the viral image, it is being claimed that after the abrogation of Article 370, the situation has changed.

"Lal Chowk Srinagar which had remained a symbol of Anti-India campaign by dynast politicians & Jihadist forces has now become Crown of Nationalism," BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal wrote on Twitter.

Along with his tweet, the BJP leader also shared a viral image of tricolor at the clock tower of Lal Chowk.

"Modi hai to mumkin hai (it is possible if there is Modi)," the BJP leader boasted and thanked the people of the country for electing Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India.

However, the image being is old and altered to set a particular narrative. When reverse searched, it was found out that the image is from 2010. In the original image, there was no flag at the clock tower of Lal Chowk. Which means the flag was added later using editing tools.

In the original image posted on July 11, 2010, the positioning of the man walking past the clock tower is the same as shown in the viral image. Which means the image was altered and probably photoshopped.

The viral image was also shared on social media by several users along with the same narrative.

India had on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, ending a significant autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

