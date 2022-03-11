New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Owls, the unique creatures of the wild are threatened in India due to illegal wildlife trade. This is mostly due to various taboos and superstitions attached to them. At least 20 seizure incidences of Owls have been reported in India since 2019, mostly due to demand from local mystics and related practitioners.

On World Wildlife day this year, TRAFFIC and WWF-India launched an identification tool to enable law enforcement authorities to rightly identify 16 most commonly-found Owl Species.

"Owls play an essential ecological role in our ecosystem. They enhance agricultural productivity by keeping a check on the rodent populations. Unless trafficking and illicit trade of owls is controlled, the owl populations will remain under threat. Adequate conservation and protection efforts for owls and other endangered species is crucial for maintaining a healthy ecosystem," Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF-India said in an official statement.

TRAFFIC was established in 1976 by Worldwide Fund for Nature and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a wildlife trade monitoring network to undertake data collection, analysis, and provision of recommendations to inform decision making on wildlife trade. TRAFFIC said that ID cards, in English and Hindi, will be distributed free to wildlife law enforcement agencies across India.

Authored by Saket Badola, Head of TRAFFIC’s India office and Merwyn Fernandes, Coordinator, TRAFFIC’s India office, the new tools provide essential information related to the Owl species’ legal status, habitat, and distribution in a particular geographical location. The owl species in the ID cards are Asian Barred Owlet, Barn Owl, Brown Fish Owl, Brown Hawk Owl, Brown Wood-owl, Collared Owlet, Collared Scops-owl, Dusky Eagle Owl, Eastern Grass-owl, Jungle Owlet, Mottled Wood-owl, Oriental Scops-owl, Rock Eagle-owl, Spot-bellied Eagle-owl, Spotted Owlet and Tawny Fish-owl.

The ID card is in the form of a downloadable booklet which has illustrations of the owls, the key features of each species, its distribution in India and its size comparison with the house sparrow and crow for easier identification.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma