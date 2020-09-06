RRB NTPC, Group D, MI Exam Date: Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Saturday announced new dates for a computer-based exam for the 1,40,000 vacancies which were notified by the Indian Railways before the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: RRB NTPC, Group D, MI Exam Date: Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Saturday announced new dates for a computer-based exam for the 1,40,000 vacancies which were notified by the Indian Railways before the coronavirus pandemic. Around 2 crore and 42 lakh job seekers had applied for the 1,40,000 vacancies in railways but the exams could not be held due to some reasons. However, the Railway Board has now decided to hold a computer-based exam from December 15. Yadav also said that a detailed schedule for the same will be released by the railways soon.

"Before Corona, 1,40,000 vacancies were notified by the railways, for which about 2 crore 42 lakh applications were received. The exam could not be held due to some reasons. It has now been decided that computer-based tests will be started from December 15, whose detailed schedule will be released soon," the Railway Board chairman said.

Appointment letters to those selected for Assistant Loco Pilot will be given soon

The Railway Board Chairman also said that appointment letters to those selected in the Assistant Loco Pilot exam will also be given very soon. Yadav said that they will be asked to join as soon as a plan for their training amid the coronavirus is finalised.

"Appointment letters will be given to all those who have been selected in ALP very soon. They will be given joinings as soon as a plan on how to conduct ALP training session amid coronavirus is finalised," he added.

In March this year, the central government had postponed all the exams for schools and colleges as well as jobs till further orders in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma