New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that New Education Policy (NEP 2020) is key to fulfill the country's aspirations but "government's intervention and influence should be minimal in this".

Addressing the Governor's Conference on New Education Policy 2020 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the more teachers, parents and students are associated with the New Education Policy, "the more relevant and broadbased it will be".

"The New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality and performance," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stressing that education policy of a country belongs to the whole nation like the "foreign and defence policy", PM Modi said that the New Education Policy will pave way for opening campus of best international institutions in India "so that youths from common family can also join them".

"Whether there is a teacher or a big educationist in the village, everyone is looking at the national education policy, their education education policy. There is a feeling in everyone's mind that I wanted to see this improvement in the earlier education policy. This is a big reason for accepting the National Education Policy," PM Modi said at the conference.

