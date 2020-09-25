Calling Imran's statements 'new diplomatic low', India's Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti to the UN said that New Delhi does not need lessons on human rights from Pakistan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his usual diatribe about against New Delhi at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Calling Imran's statements 'new diplomatic low', India's Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti to the UN said that New Delhi does not need lessons on human rights from Islamabad.

"Pakistan Prime Minister's statement new diplomatic low at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering and obfuscation of Pakistan's persecution of its own minorities and its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits," said Tirumurti, as reported by news agency ANI.

Imran on Friday evening addressed the 75th session of the UNGA and once again started his usual diatribe about India, crying foul over human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. However, as soon as Imran started his speech, Indian delegate at the United Nations General Assembly Hall also walked out.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma