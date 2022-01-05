New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India for the past few days now is witnessing a sharp surge in the COVID-19 cases in the nation. In the last 8 days, the positivity rate of the country has increased from 0.79% to 5.03% that 6.3 times more. Among all the states/UTs Maharashtra and Delhi are on top of the list of concerns for India as a ministry of Health said in a statement.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported over 10, 665 cases while Maharashtra detected 15,166 fresh infections.

As per MoHFW India, "Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Jharkhand are some of the emerging states of concern that are witnessing an increase in weekly cases and positivity rates."

Delhi reports over 10K cases in a massive surge of 94 percent:

The number of fresh Covide cases in the national capital surged from 5481 to 10,665 on Thursday. It reported cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 percent and 8 deaths and in total 23,307 active cases. Delhi accounts for the second-highest number of Omicron cases that is 464 in the nation.

Delhi reports 10, 665 fresh cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours; active cases 23,307. The positivity rate rises to 11.88% pic.twitter.com/amM6qWyfuM — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has siad that "the third wave of COVID-19 has set in for India, while the fifth wave has set in for Delhi."

"Delhi Government has instructed private hospitals to increase the number of reserved beds for COVID patients to 40 per cent from 10 per cent of their capacity. Nearly 2 per cent of beds are occupied in the government hospitals," said the Delhi Health Minister.

Meanwhile in Delhi, quarantine period for home isolated covid patients has been to 7 days from 14 days. As per the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, if in the seven days of home isolation, the patient does not have any symptoms for three consecutive days, and then the patient can be discharged from home isolation without a COVID test.

Maharashtra (15,166) saw the highest surge in cases ever:

The financial capital of India saw its highest surge in Covid cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. It saw a 39 percent jump in daily cases as tally crosses 15K and 3 related deaths with 61,923 active cases in the state.

Of the new cases 87 per cent are asymptomatic while the state has highest number of Omicron cases in country that is 653.

Mumbai reports 15,166 fresh infections of COVID-19 & 3 deaths; Active cases 61,923 pic.twitter.com/slszTia5Jn — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile of all the cities, Mumbai is the worst hit. The government in the state has already imposed night curfews and othe covid restrictions. Earlier today, Maha Government had announced to discontinue physical classes in colleges and universities till February 15.

"Maharashtra government decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges and universities till February 15. All exams in the said institutions are to be conducted online till February 15," said Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant in an official statement.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Wednesday reported the second-highest number of covid cases in the country. It reported 14,022 new cases, 17 deaths and 6,438 recoveries in the last 24 hours with active cases 33,042 (+7,567).

