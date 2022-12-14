'New Beginning': Four Meghalaya MLAs, Including 2 From Ruling NPP, Join BJP

IN ANOTHER shot in the arm for the BJP, four MLAs from Meghalaya, including two from the state's ruling National People's Party, joined the saffron brigade on Wednesday. The development holds significance as the BJP is eyeing expanding its footprints in the northeastern region ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly polls slated to be held next year.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present when the leaders joined the party. Sarma who is the party's pointsman for the region said the joining of the four "experienced and respected" political figures will mark a "new beginning" for the BJP in the state. In the previous Meghalaya Assembly election, BJP could win only two seats in the 60 member-assembly.

You might want to watch:

The relationship between the ruling NPP and BJP is far from cordial even though the two are allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The joining of two MLAs of NPP MLAs, Benedic Marak and Ferlin Sangma, into the saffron camp underscores BJP’s determined push to weaken the NPP and emerge as a strong political force in the state ahead of the polls likely to be held in February.

The other two who joined the party at its headquarters are Samuel M Sangma, an independent MLA, and Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang, who is from the Trinamool Congress. Sarma said that this is a big boost for the party. The Assam CM also claimed that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the eight states of northeast have experienced tremendous progress since 2014.

"The north-east has been mainstreamed completely and three BJP state governments (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur) have been re-elected to power, highlighting the party's address has become permanent in the region," he said. He also exuded confidence that the BJP will score "spectacular wins" in the upcoming polls in Tripura and Nagaland, besides Meghalaya.

Sambit Patra, who oversees the BJP's organisational affairs for North East, reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the north-east will become a new engine of growth for the country.