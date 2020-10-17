Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan said that he never supported killings of innocent Tamils and that his comment was twisted.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan has denied allegations that he celebrated the killings of innocents Tamils in 2009 when the Sri Lankan civil war came to an end. His remarks came after a controversy over his upcoming biopic - 800. It was alleged that Muralitharan made a controversial remark in 2009 to celebrate the killings of Tamils.

"I had said that in 2009 -- to be the happiest day in my life, having in mind the end of the war and loss of lives on both sides. This (his remark) is being twisted as, 'The day Tamils were killed and heaped was the happiest day in my life'. I had never supported killing of innocents and I would never do," Muralitharan said.

Several Tamil groups and a section of Tamil Nadu politicians have urged actor Vijay Sethupathy not to play the role of the Sri Lankan cricketer in his upcoming biopic. This prompted a clarification from the world's highest wicket-taker.

"I know the pain of the war. I grew up in Sri Lanka amid war for over 30 years. My father was hacked when I was seven. Many times, we were on the streets," NDTV quoted the cricketer as saying.

It is often alleged that the Tamils in Sri Lanka have been facing discrimination for decades. LTTE, a terrorist organisation of Lankan Tamils also waged a civil war against the country's armed forced. However, their armed struggle came to an end in 2009.

During the final days of LTTE's armed struggle, it has been alleged that lakhs of Tamil civilians were killed in one of the worst human rights violations in South Asia.

