‘Never Said PM Was Involved’: Mahua Moitra’s Clarification After Remarks On Adani Sparks Row

THE FIREBAND Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Mahua Moitra has ignited the controversy once again as she made a scathing attack on Adani-PM Modi following the Hindenburg report and said that the billionaire businessman has taken the country for a ride. The statement came while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, where Moitra described Adani as 'Mr A’ and said he had duped everyone.

"Prime Minister, this man Mr 'A' has fooled (topi Pehnaoed) you. He travels with you on your delegations. He meets heads of state on visits to India. He portrays that India is Prime Minister and the Prime Minister is him. He makes it appear to the world that he is the remote control behind the Prime Minister and by obliging him will be obliging the Prime Minister," TMC MP, as quoted by ANI said on Tuesday in the Parliament.

A day after clarifying his remark over PM Modi, the TMC leader on Wednesday spoke to India Today and said, "I have never for one minute said that the prime minister is involved. I have said yesterday in my speech that the prime minister is being fooled."

Seeking an answer from PM Modi, Moitra said if Adani without naming is not close to him then tell SEBI to investigate.

"This man is travelling with you everywhere. Everyone thinks this man is close to you. So if he is not close to you, tell us he is not close to you. Tell us he hasn’t travelled with you. Tells us you have nothing to do with him. Tell Sebi to do an investigation. Ask for a court-monitored investigation. Give us the answers," she said.

She further clarified the party's stand on the matter, saying Trinamool’s stand has been absolutely clear on this, the party wants a free and fair investigation into this matter. Adding that, she said the Supreme Court-monitored investigation into this.