New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The son of mass murderer Shabnam, who was convicted of killing 7 members of her family by serving them milk laced with sedatives and slitting their throats in 2008 and is going to become the first women in the history of independent India to be hanged, is being fostered by a couple in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The Mathura district jail, the only one in the country where women can be hanged, has also started preparations to hang 38-year-old Shabnam.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, when Shabnam Ali met her 12-year-old son, she told him to study hard and make his new parents proud. She told him to never miss her and never insist to meet her as she was not a good woman. Now, Shabnam's son is being fostered by a couple, who has taken full responsibility of him. He is studying in class 6 in a prestigious public school in Bulandshahr.

The report further stated that the guardians of Shabnam's son, have also decided to not have their own child in order to love and care for him only. Shabnam's son was born in Muradabad jail on December 13, 2008. 15 days ago, the couple took him to the Rampur jail to make him meet his biological mother. When Shabnam met her son, she wept for 40 minutes, with her son sitting on her lap.

Dainik Jagran report quoted the couple as saying that, the 12-year-old knows about the conviction of her mother. The couple said that he also asked them why his biological mother -- Shabnam -- was crying and told him to forget her and make his new parents proud.

Shabnam's son was in jail for six years with her. On July 30, 2015, Child Welfare Committee, Amroha, handed him over to this couple of Bulandshahr for better upbringing and education. He has been part of this family for nearly six years now. The name of this couple is recorded in the school records also as his parents. The couple said that every three-four months, they take the child to jail to meet Shabnam.

The couple, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that 'nobody can do anything in the crime for which Shabnam is sentenced to death. The couple said that the news of Shabnam's hanging has been coming on newspapers and TV channels for past few days. Shabnam's death warrant will also be signed soon. When the date of her hanging will be fixed, we will definitely take the child to meet his mother for the last time.

Meanwhile, a photo of Shabnam's son became increasingly viral on the internet on Wednesday evening. In this, he is seen asking the President to forgive his mother. It is written on the plank, 'President Uncle forgive my mother Shabnam'. This appeal of the child is becoming very viral on the internet. However, the veracity of this claim is yet to be ascertained.

Shabnam hails from Bawankheri, a village some 20km from Amroha in Moradabad division of Uttar Pradesh and is a double MA in English and Geography. She worked as a school teacher who taught in the village school and was a favourite among her students. On the intervening night of April 14 and 15, 2008, Shabnam drugged her family and slaughtered them. Shabnam was seven months pregnant with her lover, Saleem's child, however, her family was not in favour of this relationship as both came from different socio-economic backgrounds.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan