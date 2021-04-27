'Never made any request': Delhi HC on 100-bed COVID facility at five-star hotel for its judges
The court further stated that such orders give incorrect projection about the judiciary. The High court also asked for a response from the Delhi government.
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi government concerning the Ashok Hotel being dedicated to judicial officers and said that the court 'never asked for a 100-bed COVID facility or its judges at a five-star hotel'. The court further stated that such orders give incorrect projection about the judiciary. The High court also asked for a response from the Delhi government.
