Amid huge backlash, the perfume company Layer'r Shot on Monday issued a clarification and an apology over its that was slammed for allegedly promoting rape culture. In the issued statement, Layer'r said that the company has asked all its broadcasting partners to stop the ads from airing with immediate effect from June 4.

Taking to Instagram, the band issued a statement which reads, "This is with reference to our recent two TV advertisements of Layer'r SHOT on various broadcasting platforms."

"We, the brand Layer'r SHOT would like to inform one and all that only after due & mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings or outrage any women's modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some."

"However, we sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals & several communities and beg their pardon. Most importantly, we have voluntarily informed all our media partners to stop the telecast/broadcasting of both the TV advertisements from 4th June with immediate effect," also read the letter.

For lesser-known, the ad which garnered a lot of controversies showed four men inside a store, standing behind a woman, saying "there are four of us, but there's only one, who will get a shot". While, in the second one, a couple is seen having an intimate moment inside a room when three more men entered hinting that they will take a shot as well.

The ads were criticised heavily on the internet. Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Farahan Akhtar, and Richa Chadha, among others criticised the ads.

Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter, "This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting...DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they're serving."

Reacting to Richa's tweet, Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of a clearance did it take for this commercial to be green-lit. How many people thought this was ok? I'm so glad that it was called out and the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!"

Reacting to the ad, Hrithik Roshan on Instagram wrote, "How could the entire team associated with this project think this was OK to make and showcase? Kudos to the viewers for calling it out & the regulatory bodies for taking appropriate action."

