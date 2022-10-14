Never In My Lifetime: Nitish Kumar Vows To Never Forge Alliance With BJP Again

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he would never ally with the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) again. The JD(U) chief, who has been accused of frequently switching sides since his time with the "Saffron Brigade," was speaking to a crowd at the inauguration of a college in Bihar.

At a public gathering in Samastipur, he declared, "I would never go with them again in any capacity in my life because of the way they (the BJP) are behaving with everyone else. I have gone my own path.

"We traditional socialists will remain a group. We'll work to further both Bihar's and the nation's progress. We need your help," he remarked, referring to his most recent alliance with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar CM Nitish parted ways with the BJP in the state for the first time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was announced as the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014. Following this development, he formed a coaliation with his long-time rival, Lalu Prasad, and termed it the "Grand Alliance".

Nitish, referring to the alleged job scam during Lalu Yadav's term as railway minister, said, "Every time we come together, they file a new case, but there is nothing in it." Lalu is accused of a job scam that occurred over ten years ago during the Congress-led UPA government, when the veteran leader held the portfolio of "Railway Minister."

After partnering with the RJD, Nitish Kumar has been working again on bringing the opposition together as a cohesive effort against the BJP ahead of the 2024 national election.

Earlier, during his visits to the national capital, the Bihar CM met the opposition leaders and urged them to come together and make a strong front against the ruling "saffron brigade" in the centre.