New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China on Tuesday tried to downplay the latest reports of the latest flare-up between Indian Army and PLA troops in Ladakh, saying there are "communication issues". Speaking about the issue, Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China never provoked any conflict neither it occupied land in another country.

"China never provoked any war or conflict and never occupied an inch of other country's territory. China border troops never crossed the line. Perhaps there are some communication issues," the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She further said that both India and China have the goodwill in their bilateral relations and suggested concrete measures to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border.

"I think both sides should stick to facts and have goodwill in maintaining the bilateral relations & take concrete measures to safeguard peace, tranquillity along the border," Hua said.

The remarks of the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson came after India on Monday accused the Chinese side of violating the border consensus reached between them during recent disengagement talks. India said that Chinese troops carried out "provocative military movements" to change the status quo in Ladakh.

According to a report published by the NDTV, the Indian Army has taken control of multiple key ridges on the south bank of the Pangong Lake, which gives them effective military control of the entire disputed area in the region. Citing sources, the report said that "the army is positioned in a manner that ensures that the entire disputed area, right till India's perception of the Line of Actual Control in the region, can be defended."

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma