'Never Asked For Anything But Love': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Defends Jacqueline Fernandez In Letter

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is accused in the money laundering case, claims in a letter published on Saturday that Jacqueline Fernandez is innocent and that she has never demanded anything more from him than love.

In a four-page letter for the media, released through his lawyer, Sukesh mentioned that all transactions, including expensive gifts and cars, were given to her as part of a relationship they had.

"It's very, very fortunate that Jacqueline has been made an accused in the PMLA (money laundering) case," he said in a handwritten letter for the media, released through his lawyer.

"We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fault… She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her," he wrote.

He has also claimed that every penny spent on them was earned through legitimate sources.

According to ED's earlier chargesheet, Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

The investigating agency chargesheet clearly stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 10, 2021. Jacqueline stated she received gifts, viz., three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear.

A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, and two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned.

The investigating agency, opposing the actor's regular bail plea today, alleged Jacqueline of tampering evidence during the investigation by deleting data from her mobile phone. The agency has also alleged that the actor was not cooperating with the investigators.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a prisoner in Delhi, is accused of defrauding numerous people, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The Enforcement Directorate has also confirmed that Fernandez had knowledge of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's involvement in criminal cases and also that he was married. Jacqueline overlooked them and made financial transactions with Sukesh.