Netaji 126th Birthday: PM Modi To Inaugurate Memorial Model In Andaman, Amit Shah To Unfurl Tricolour

On Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a model of a proposed memorial dedicated to the freedom fighter in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The prime minister will virtually inaugurate the memorial which has been proposed to be built on Ross Island. In 2018, the island was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep.

The memorial will have a museum, a guided heritage trail through historical buildings, a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser-and-sound show, and a theme-based children's amusement park, besides a restro lounge, an official said.

After the inauguration, PM Modi will address the nation on the occasion. He will then participate in an event to name 21 uninhabited islands in Andaman and Nicobar after the names of Param Vir Chakra awardees.

“The central government has taken this initiative to honour the Param Vir Chakra awardees. Of the 21 islands, 16 are located in North and Middle Andaman district, and five in South Andaman," the official said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the union territory for a two-day visit and will address a public meeting on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's anniversary. He arrived in Port Blair on Sunday night. He will also stock of development activities in the archipelago.

The home minister is also likely to hoist the national flag during the day and deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium, historically known as Gymkhana Ground. This is the same location where the freedom fighter had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943.

In Port Blair, Shah is also likely to visit the Cellular Jail, which was widely known as Kala Pani jail during the British colonial rule over the country.