'Neta Ji Amar Rahein': Emotional Saifai Bids Adieu To SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

On October 11, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated with full state honours in his ancestral village Saifai in Uttar Pradesh. As the Samajwadi patriarch's mortal remains were consigned to flames an emotional crowd broke down barricades with chants of 'Netaji amar rahei'.

Netaji's last rites were performed by Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav, who lit the pyre in an emotionally surcharged atmosphere.

Mortal remains of the SP leader were brought back from Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Mo day when he breathed his last breath. His body was kept at his residence till this morning when it was shifted to a specially erected pandal where people came to pay their respects.

On the same day, around 2. p.m, the mortal remains of the leader were shifted to the cremation site where the last rites were performed with full state honours.

#WATCH | Last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav being performed at his ancestral village, Saifai in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/nBUezhZqq1 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

On the site of the cremation in Saifai, large crowds were seen as all roads were completely blocked by people who were theer to catch a glimpse of the late leader and pay him their tributes.

The last rites of the SP patriarch were attended by several VIP leaders and others, they had left their cars and walked to the venue. Almost every SP leader, worker, legislator and member from all corners of the state was seen in Saifai to offer tributes to the late leader.

Several Uttar Pradesh ministers, including deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Suresh Khanna, and Jitin Prasad were seen offering floral tributes to the late leader. The Yadav clan stood together in their hour of grief.

Akhilesh, Shivpal and Dharmendra Yadav broke down several times and were seen consoling each other. Senior SP leader Mohd Azam Khan, despite poor health, also came to Saifai late last night to pay respects to his long-time friend and associate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and Supriya Sule, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel, Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Pramod Tiwari were among those present.

Earlier in the day, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Saifai and termed the loss as 'irreparable'. It was an emotional moment when Varun hugged Akhilesh and spoke to him briefly.

The Samajwadi Party founder was a three-time chief minister of UP and also served as the country's Defence Minister. He'd been ailing for months before he died yesterday at a hospital in Gurugram. He was 82.