New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The KP Sharma Oli government in Nepal will send its revised map that includes Indian territories to Google and the international community, the country's Minister for Land Management Padma Aryal said. The map will also be sent to India and the process, Aryal said, will be completed by the middle of August.

"We will be sending the updated map including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura to various UN agencies and the international community including India. The process will be completed by the middle of this month," news agency ANI quoted Aryal as saying.

The Department of Measurement has been asked to print 4,000 copies of the map in the English language and send them to the international community, including New Delhi.

Despite protests by New Delhi, Nepal had on May 20 released the revised political map of Nepal which included Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. India had termed the move 'not tenable' and said that the "artificial enlargement of claims" is not based on any historical facts.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said that the move by Nepal is violative of the current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues. He said that the Indian government had already made its position clear in the matter and will not change its stance.

"We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter," the spokesperson said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma