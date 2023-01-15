Nepal Plane Crash: Pokhra Airport Was Inaugurated On Jan 1, Built With China's Support

Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies from the wreckage at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal (Image Credits: Reuters)

THE POKHARA International Airport which witnessed the tragic death of 68 people after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people crashed on Sunday, was inaugurated just two weeks ago by Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda'.

The inauguration of the airport that was built in the backdrop of the pristine Annapurna Mountain Range was officially inaugurated on January 1, 2023.

Earlier this year, the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi handed over the Pokhara Regional International Airport to the then Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a courtesy call held at Baluwatar.

According to a Katmandu Post newspaper, the Nepal government in March 2016, signed a soft loan agreement of USD 215.96 with for the making of the airport in this tourist hub.

During the time of inauguration, Prachanda said aerial connectivity is the most effective means of connectivity for a landlocked country like Nepal.

#WATCH | Visual from Nepal's Pokhara International Airport where a passenger aircraft crashed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/C8XHL9f7Lu — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

"With the opening of this airport, Pokhara's relationship with the international region has been established,” he had said.

On Sunday morning at nearly 11 am, the Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

The fatal crash killed as many as 68 people including some Indians and is the deadliest air plane crash that Nepal had witnessed in the past 30 years.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the airplane had received permission to land, MyRepublica newspaper reported.

"Weather was not a problem, preliminary information has been received that the plane crashed due to technical reasons. Information has been received that flames were seen in the plane while it was still air-borne,” Gyanendra Bhul, information officer at CANN, was quoted as saying in the report.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the loss of lives in the plane crash and tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti."

Earlier in 1992, Nepal saw the deadliest crash after a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu. All 167 people on board had been killed.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)