Nepal Plane Crash: Topography Or Technology, Why Is Flying Risky In Himalayan Nation?

Nepal Plane Crash History: The country witnesses an average of about one flight accident a year.

IN ONE of the deadliest plane crashes reported in Nepal in the last 30 years, a passenger aircraft with 72 people onboard crashed into a river gorge seconds before landing at Pokhra airport in the Himalayan country. According to the latest report, 68 passengers out of a total of 72 (which includes 4 crew members) have been declared dead. The plane also had five Indians onboard, who are reported to have been declared dead.

Hours after the incident, the government of Nepal declared a one-day national mourning on Monday in the wake of the crash at the Pokhra International Airport.

In 1992, the country saw its deadliest crash when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu. All 167 people on board had been killed.

A Timeline of Air Crashes in Nepal

The Himalayan country witnesses an average of about one flight accident a year. In the last ten years, the country has witnessed at least 11 plane crashes. The last major aviation accident reported from the country was on May 29, 2022. Sixteen Nepalis, four Indians, and two Germans died on a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft that crashed 15 minutes after taking off from Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles) west of Kathmandu. All 22 people onboard the plane were killed after it crashed in Mustang District.

Amid the ongoing rescue operations and officials investigating the crash, let us understand why aircraft crashes are so frequent in Nepal.

Why is the Himalayan nation prone to plane crashes?

Nepal is considered one of the trickiest regions to fly an aeroplane in due to its sudden weather changes and airstrips located in hard-to-access rocky areas.

According to the Hindustan Times, Nepal's civil aviation authority's air safety report for 2019 states that the country's "diversity of weather patterns together with hostile topography are the main challenges surrounding aircraft operations in Nepal, due to which the number of accidents related to small aircraft…seems comparatively higher."

In 2013, the European Union banned all Nepal-based airlines from flying in its airspace, citing safety concerns. According to the Kathmandu Post, the Nepal government’s failure to act ensured that the EU aviation blacklist remained in place.

However, the recent Yeti Airlines crash was not due to bad weather, as officials said that the crash occurred due to a technical glitch. According to India Today, the civil aviation authority said that flames were seen in the plane just before landing, thereby ruling out adverse weather conditions as the cause of the mishap.