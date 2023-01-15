Five Indians Were On Board Yeti Airlines Flight That Crashed In Nepal; Embassy Issues Helplines

Crowd gather at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. (Image: REUTERS)

Five Indians were present on board the Yeti Airlines' flight which crashed at the Pokhara International Airport on Sunday. A total of 72 people were on the Nepalese passenger plane that crashed into a river gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport. According to latest reports, at 67 bodies had been recovered from the site of the accident.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed at the Pokhara airport at around 11 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

The five Indians have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.

The Indian Embassy confirmed that five Indians were among the 68 passengers. "An ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed today near the Pokhara Airport while flying from Kathmandu. According to the info provided by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 5 Indians were travelling on this flight. Rescue operations are underway," the Indian mission tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said it was in touch with the local authorities was tracking the situation. It shared helpline numbers through which people in need can get in touch with Embassy officials for information on the situation and the victims.

Helplines of Embassy:

- Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021

- Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699

There were several foreigners on board the aircraft. Of the 72, 53 were Nepali citizens and five were Indian, four were Russian, two South Korean, one Irish, one each from Argentina, Australia and France.

While some of the passengers have been hospitalised, the condition of the Indian travellers is not known yet.

During the landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

