New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The family vacation of an estranged Thane couple and their kids proved deadly after the ill-fated aircraft of the Tara Airlines crashed in the mountains of Nepal on Sunday morning. Although it has not been specified whether the family has survived or not, Nepali officials suspect that all 22 people who were on board are no more.

The couple - 54-year-old Ashok Tripathi and 51-year-old Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi - had separated following court orders. While Ashok ran a company in Odisha, Vaibhavi worked in a firm at BKC in neighbouring Mumbai.

Their children - 22-year-old Dhanush and 15-year-old Ritika - used to live alongwith Vaibhavi in the Rustomjee Athena apartment in Balkum area of Thane.

Vaibhavi's 80-year-old mother is currently at the apartment, but her relatives and neighbours have not told her anything about the plane crash due to her fragile health.

"After the incident, the Indian embassy in Nepal contacted the Mumbai police to get more information about the four family members who are on board the plane. The address mentioned on the passport of Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathi) was Chikuwadi locality in Borivali suburb of Mumbai," news agency PTI quoted a Mumbai Police official as saying.

"When a team of the Mumbai police reached her flat in Borivali, they found it locked. It was learnt that she has rented it out to someone, who is also currently out of the country. Later, when asked, her neighbours told the police that the Tripathi family has shifted to Thane city, after which the police contacted her relatives residing there," the official added.

'I have lost everything'

The plane crash in Nepal has come a shocker for 29-year-old Ashish Sawant after he was informed that the family was on board the aircraft. Sawant, who resides at Diva in Thane, was the driver of Vaibhavi.

"I have lost everything," he told news agency PTI with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Sawant said that he was working for Vaibhavi for the last seven years, recalling that he had dropped them to the Mumbai airport just two days back.

"It was just two days back that I had dropped the family to the Mumbai international airport and today I received this shocking news," he said, adding that the family brought a new car two months back.

