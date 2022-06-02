Kathmandu | Jagran News Desk: On Thursday, the bodies of all 4 Indians who died in Nepal in the Tara Air plane crash were cremated near the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. The aircraft was carrying 22 passengers, four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew when it crashed minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday.

The 4 Indians including businessman Ashok Kumar Tripathi (54) and his Thane-based estranged wife Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi (51) their son Dhanush (22) and daughter Ritika (15) who were on a reunion trip to the Himalayan country when the tragedy struck.

The final rites of victims of the Tara Air crash which included 4 Indians and 16 Nepalis performed in Kathmandu, Nepal today



The last rites of the 4 Indians were performed at Pashupatinath Temple in the capital city. pic.twitter.com/kqoodHf0Ss — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

On Thursday, during their last rites, Tripathi's brother and his wife were present. The bodies were cremated at the electric crematorium near the temple. The Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, situated along the banks of the Bagmati River, is one of the most important Hindu temples in Nepal.

On the same day in the morning, their bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, on Monday rescuers recovered 21 bodies from the crash site of the plane and the last remaining body was also recovered on Tuesday from the wreckage site.

After the Tara Airline crash, the Nepal government formed a five-member commission of inquiry headed by senior aeronautical engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman to find out the cause of crash. However, according to initial investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), bad weather was the reason behind the crash of the plane.

