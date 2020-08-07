PM Modi noted that the NEP was approved after extensive discussions over three to four years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on 'how to think' not 'what to think', adding that it has led the foundation of new India of the 21st century.

Addressing the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy', PM Modi expressed his satisfaction that no section of the society claimed that the policy was 'bias' which is a matter of satisfaction.

PM Modi revealed that the NEP was approved after extensive discussions over three to four years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions. He also noted that people from different fields and ideologies are reviewing the policy and called it a "healthy debate", saying it will be beneficial for the education system of India.

"Our education system focussed on 'What to think' so far. New policy emphasises on 'How to think'. There's no dearth of information and content in the time in which we're today. The effort is to lay emphasis on inquiry based, discovery based and analysis based ways to help children learn," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stressing that the NEP 2020 is aimed at keeping India's present and future generations 'future ready', PM Modi said that every country goes ahead by connecting its education system to its national values and reforming it as per its national goals.

Taking a jibe at previous government, the Prime Minister said that there were no major changes in India's education policy in the past few years which caused the society "to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity and imagination".

"Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma