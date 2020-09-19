NEP 2020's main target is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035, said President Ram Nath Kovind.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will restore "India's glory as a great center of learning", noting that it aims to reorient the country's educational system towards meeting needs of the 21st century.

Addressing the Visitor's Conference on 'Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education', President Kovind said that NEP 2020 sets the "vision of developing an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing quality education to all and achieves twin objectives of inclusion and excellence".

Noting that NEP 2020's main target is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035, President Kovind asserted that technology can help the country achieve this target.

"India was a globally respected education hub in ancient times. Universities at Takshashila and Nalanda had iconic status. But today, India's higher education institutions don't get high positions in global rankings," news agency ANI quoted President Kovind as saying.

President Kovind further said that the NEP 2020 seeks to discourage rote learning and overemphasis on marks or grades and will "encourage critical thinking and a spirit of enquiry".

Speaking about the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), President Kovind called it a "major shift in the policy" and said that it will help the students a lot. He further said that it will "digitally store academic credits earned from various higher education institutions so that degrees can be awarded, taking into account credits earned by students".

"ABC will allow students to take courses as per their vocational, professional or intellectual requirements. It will also allow them suitable exit and re-entry points. This flexibility will be very useful for the students," President Kovind was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Union Cabinet had approved approved the NEP in July this year. The Ministry of Education has said that under the NEP 2020, students will have to undertake school examinations at pan India level in grades 3, 5 and 8, which will be conducted by an appropriate authority while board exams for grades 10 and 12 will be redesigned.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma