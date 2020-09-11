Stressing that engage, explore, experience, express and excel should be the mantra of new age learning for children, he said that NEP 2020's goal is to remove the pressure of marksheet for the students.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed that the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) focuses on children and stresses on "learning based on fun, discovery and activities".

Addressing the Conclave on "School Education in 21st Century" under NEP 2020 video conferencing, PM Modi NEP 2020 will sow the seeds for starting a new era and provide a new direction to 21st century India.

Stressing that engage, explore, experience, express and excel should be the mantra of new age learning for children, he said that NEP 2020's goal is to remove the pressure of marksheet for the students.

"The National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"NEP 2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4-5 years. Still, the work is not complete. It’s just the beginning. The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation," he added.

The Prime Minister further informed that the Centre has received more than 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on NEP 2020 implementation within a week of seeking their views. He added that his government is working on national curriculum framework, noting that it will be developed by 2022 when nation marks 75th year of Independence.

"Pre-school is the first outside experience for the children. We need teachers right from the pre-school level who focus on fun-learning, activity-based learning and discovery-based learning," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister further stressed that there is no bar on learning or teaching any language in the NEP, be it English or any other international language. He, however, said that Indian languages will be promoted under NEP 2020 as well.

PM Modi also stressed upon the need for developing "mathematical thinking and scientific temperament" in the students and asserted that it was a way of thinking and not the ability to solve Maths problems that needed to be developed.

The New Education Policy was approved by the Union Cabinet in July this year. According to the NEP 2020, students will have to undertake school examinations at pan India level in grades 3, 5 and 8, which will be conducted by an appropriate authority. Board exams for grades 10 and 12 will be redesigned.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma