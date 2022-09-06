'Don't Even Desire It': Nitish Kumar On 'PM Ambitions' For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Amidst the ongoing speculation about the leadership of the opposition parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that he is neither a claimant for the prime minister's post nor desirous of it. It is time for the Left parties, the Congress and all regional parties to come together to form a united opposition, Kumar added after meeting CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office.



The Janta Dal-United leader, who was the chief minister in the BJP-led NDA and JDU coalition last month, is scheduled to meet CPI general secretary D Raja later in the day.



"I have had a long association with the CPI-M from my younger days. You all have not seen me, but whenever I used to come to Delhi, I used to come to this office. Today we are again all together. Our entire focus is to unite all the left parties, the regional parties, and Congress. "This will be a big deal if all of us come together," he said.



When asked about his ambitions to become Prime Minister, Kumar stated, ""I am not even a claimant, I don't even desire it."

According to Yechury, Kumar's return to the Opposition fold and desire to fight the BJP is a positive sign for Indian politics.



"First and foremost, the agenda is to bring all parties together, not to select a prime ministerial candidate. "When the time comes, we will select a prime ministerial candidate and notify you all," he stated.



Kumar arrived in New Delhi on Monday and met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Kumaraswamy.

He is also expected to meet with other opposition leaders, including the NCP's Sharad Pawar, the AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, the Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and INLD's Om Prakash Chautala.



Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP, claimed on Tuesday that the state's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is on a political tour in the national capital while the people of Bihar are facing a flood.



Sushil Modi told ANI that Bihar is drowning in floods and that the Chief Minister has arrived in the National Capital on political tourism. He mentioned that Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had previously visited six states, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had also camped in Delhi several times. "Now Nitish ji has arrived; the Lok Sabha election is fast approaching, so Nitish Kumar has arrived in Delhi."