'Nehru Allayed Kashmiri Concerns': Mehbooba Mufti Remembers Former PM As Rahul Gandhi Unfurls Tricolour At 'Lal Chowk'

AS THE Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is set to end on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday remembered the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who unfurled the national flag for the first time in the Kashmir Valley. She shared a photo of Nehru from the Twitter handle via her Twitter handle.

In 1948 when PM Nehru first unfurled tiranga in Kashmir amongst a sea of people,it was a momentous occasion marked by celebrations.People of J&K had successfully fought off invaders by pushing them back & thus began a new relationship with India based on mutual trust & respect. pic.twitter.com/NWEQIqVxm2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 29, 2023

"In 1948 when PM Nehru first unfurled tiranga in Kashmir amongst a sea of people, it was a momentous occasion marked by celebrations. People of J&K had successfully fought off invaders by pushing them back and thus began a new relationship with India based on mutual trust and respect," she tweeted.

"Nehru’s efforts ensured a Muslim majority J and K acceded to India. He assured Kashmiris and allayed concerns about preserving their identity not only in terms of religion but also culturally within India. This was achieved through constitutional safeguards guaranteed by Article 370," she added.

"Today history stands witness as RG unfurled the same flag albeit under completely different circumstances at a time when J&K has been turned into a military garrison. Assurances given by Indian constitution have been demolished by BJP and is a complete betrayal."

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government scrapped Article 370 in 2019, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. During the abrogation, the Mufti was among the many opposition leaders who were detained after the restrictions were imposed in the valley.

PDP leader Mufti also stated that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a breath of fresh air in Kashmir, as it was the first time that so many people came out of their homes after 2019.

"Rahul Gandhi's yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers. It was a great experience to walk with him," the PDP leader tweeted.

As the Congress' Yatra is set to end tomorrow, around 12 opposition parties will join the closing ceremony on Monday. The party had invited around 21 parties, but some of them declined the invitation due to safety concerns.